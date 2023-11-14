Damp, dreary stretch continues in Central Florida. Here’s when to expect rain

ORLANDO, Fla. – We’ll get to the end of the story first. Other than a few breaks in the clouds through Thursday, which will be limited at best, sunshine doesn’t increase in Central Florida until Friday.

And between now and Friday, there could be some drama.

Under a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday, expect scattered showers to continue, especially for the coast. Steady rain has a higher chance of pushing inland than it did on Monday.

Future radar

This will be in addition to any mist or drizzle that remains across Central Florida.

Future radar

Highs Tuesday top out in the upper 70s in the Orlando area and the mid-70s northward.

The wind will also get stronger, at times gusting to around 30 mph. Gusts could make a run for 40 mph along the coast.

Wind gust forecast

Rain chances go up even more on Wednesday.

Scattered showers will be around for the Wednesday morning commute. The most widespread rain pushes through later in the day through Thursday morning.

This is due to a nontropical disturbance moves closer from the Gulf of Mexico and a coastal storm develops in the Atlantic.

Coastal low

As a result of these storms, ocean conditions will be extremely hazardous for boaters and beachgoers through the bulk of the weekend.

Friday will be the transition day to a much nicer weekend.

These systems are different from the system in the Caribbean that now has a high chance for tropical development. That system will not impact Florida, but is likely to become a tropical depression by he end of the week.