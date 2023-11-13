🟩News 6 meteorologist Michelle Morgan gives an Insider guide to how green screen works

A green screen is a tool that allows our team of meteorologists to key graphics and maps onto the broadcast while they stand in front of a green-colored background.

Using green is based on the principles of chroma key technology. Green is typically used because it is the furthest from human skin tones, reducing the risk of unintended blending.

The chroma keying process involves replacing the green background with other images or videos in real-time. The meteorologist stands before a bright green background, and the camera captures the scene. Then, the software identifies the green color and removes it from the image.

This creates a “key,” leaving the meteorologist in the foreground. The desired graphics, weather maps or animations are inserted into the “keyed out” green space, creating the illusion of a seamless background.

Meteorologists can interact with the graphics, pointing to areas on the maps, drawing on them, or moving elements as needed. The final composite image is broadcast to your TV screen, making it appear like the meteorologist is standing in front of a dynamic weather map.

Through chroma key technology, our team of meteorologists can stand in front of a simple green screen and easily present weather maps and data.

It’s a testament to how technology and innovation have enhanced our understanding of the weather and brought it to our screens in an engaging and informative manner.

The next time you watch your local weather forecast, you’ll have a deeper appreciation for the role of the green screen in making it all possible.