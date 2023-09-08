🎥Behind the Scenes: News 6 Hurricane Coverage

Covering extreme weather events can be both a challenging and vital task.

Hurricane Idalia, a powerful and destructive storm, proved the resilience of our News 6 meteorologist who exhibited incredible dedication and skill in providing accurate and timely updates to keep the public informed and safe.

Our team provided hours and hours of top-notch coverage on-air and also through multiple live streams, many in-depth stories and a transformational 17 hours of live weather discussions with Jonathan Kegges.

Look at the media player above, for a small glimpse into what it’s like in the News 6 Weather Center during a Category 4 hurricane.

