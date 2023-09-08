INSIDERS ASK: Do people really win News 6 Insider contests?

News 6 insider Debbie Benson joined anchor Matt Austin to pick out a new refrigerator from Southeast Steel that she'd won in News 6's "Stock the Fridge" contest.

CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA. – “What an awesome giveaway!”

“A total blessing for anyone...”

“We could really use this... Thanks for the opportunity News 6.”

These are just some of the dozens of comments we receive at the bottom of our contest articles. We’ve given away things like grocery delivery vouchers, tickets to local attractions, gas cards and most recently a brand new refrigerator and $700 gift card for groceries. Giveaways and contests are a perk of the News 6 Insider program and also give our Insiders a chance to win items that help lessen the financial burden... even if it’s a small prize like a $50 back-to-school gift card.

After a contest is over many are wondering, ‘Who won?’ We often see comments on the bottom of the articles or receive a message or two of people skeptical about the legitimacy of the giveaway. (We totally understand!)

That’s why we’ve started posting the names and cities of the winners at the top of the article once they are awarded their prizes. (Thanks for the suggestion!)

News 6 anchor Matt Austin caught up with one of our News 6 Insiders, Debbie Benson from Oviedo, who got to pick out a brand new fridge at Southeast Steel Appliance Warehouse. She also received a $700 gift card to Walmart to stock her fridge. She was randomly chosen as the winner of our recent contest.

When Benson became a News 6 Insider and entered to win a new refrigerator, she thought for sure it was a waste of time.

“I didn’t think it was gonna happen, so like a dream come true,” Benson said.

She and her husband have been putting off big expenses, like appliances, saving every penny to help her son get a master’s degree from Florida State University.

Now, he’s graduated debt-free, and Benson’s been stuck with a 20-year-old fridge.

“It’s got cracks. Drawers don’t work. I’m impressed you could get 20 years out of a fridge. It’s still working.. barely,” Benson said.

News 6 teamed up with Stu Kimball, president of Southeast Steel Appliance Warehouse, to bless this News 6 Insider with a brand new fridge.

Kimball is the third generation running the family-owned business that loves to give back.

As for Benson, she says the $700 will help her feed her husband and son the next few months.

More proof that it pays to be a News 6 Insider.

It’s free to be a News 6 Insider. You just have to sign up with a username and password. You’ll have access to weekly giveaways and contests as well as exclusive stories and behind-the-scenes content. The best part? You get to interact directly with our News 6 talent and staff giving us feedback on story ideas, coverage and more.

You can also keep up with all the new contests by clicking HERE!

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: