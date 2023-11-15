Gulf system ramps up rain chances across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Beneficial rain is expected to develop across Central Florida on Wednesday and Thursday.

A Gulf system is expected to increase the moisture across the region, ramping up rain coverage.

Pockets of heavy rain is expected in a few areas, which may lead to localized flooding. A flood watch goes into effect Wednesday afternoon lasting through Thursday afternoon for Brevard and coastal Volusia counties.

Flood Watch

We’re not expecting widespread rain on Wednesday. Showers are expected to remain light through Wednesday morning, with a few pockets of heavy rain then a break during the early afternoon hours.

Thick clouds and on-and-off rain will keep afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 70s across the area.

Wed 7 a.m.

Scattered rain is expected to develop again during the early evening hours, with a few isolated downpours possible.

Wed 7 p.m.

The winds remain out of the east between 15-20 mph, with higher wind gusts along the coast. A gale warning goes into effect from 4 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday.

A small craft advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and could be extended through Thursday.

Another round of scattered rain is possible Thursday across the area. Scattered heavy rain may lead to localized flooding.

Friday, rain chances begin to dwindle and sunshine returns, warming temperatures to 81 degrees.

The weekend forecast looks great: Pleasant and dry, with highs climbing into the upper 70s.