Disturbance brings heavy rain to parts of Florida; tropical depression could form in Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. – A disturbance off the coast of Florida is bringing heavy rain to parts of the state and creating dangerous conditions along the coast.

The National Hurricane Center said the area between southern Florida and the northwestern Bahamas is going to bring heavy rain and gusty winds through Thursday as it moves quickly northeast over the Atlantic. It is not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone and has a 10% chance over the next two days.

Forecasters are also monitoring a disturbance in the Caribbean that has become better organized.

Environmental conditions are favorable and it could develop into a tropical depression over the next day or two as it moves toward Jamaica, Haiti and eastern Cuba.

Hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate later Thursday.

This system is expected to bring heavy rain that could cause flash flooding and mudslides over parts of the Greater Antilles this weekend. There’s a 60% chance of development in the next two days.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November.

There are only two names left on the list of names for the 2023 season: Vince and Whitney. If all names are used up, a supplemental list of names will be used to complete the season.

