Cold turkey! Front to bring coolest Thanksgiving in years to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold front is on the move this Thanksgiving eve. Expect a few scattered downpours through Wednesday evening if you are headed out to grab last-minute items for your Thanksgiving feast.

Clouds overnight will keep the temperatures from plunging behind the front, but it will still be jacket-worthy for some Thanksgiving morning. Turkey trots should be refreshing and dry with temperatures in the 50s.

Thanksgiving

Highs Thanksgiving Day will be in the upper 60s to around 70 north of Orlando. For the Orlando area and south, it will be in the low-to-mid 70s.

The current high temperature forecast on Thanksgiving Day for the Orlando area is 71 degrees. If that verifies, it would be the coolest Thanksgiving Day since 2014. The high temperature that day was also 71 degrees.

You may want to bring the jacket along if you are out early Black Friday. Temperatures across most of Central Florida dip into the 50s. Rain chances go back up a little late Friday morning and into the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 30% Friday.

Highs will again be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the afternoon.

Expect partly cloudy skies for the weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

