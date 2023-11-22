Cold front arrives in Florida just in time for Thanksgiving. Here’s how cool it will get

ORLANDO, Fla. – The next big cold front is knocking on our door Wednesday morning, with scattered showers and clouds developing along the boundary.

Rain chances increase Wednesday morning for northern counties of Central Florida, with scattered showers tracking southeast into the I-4 corridor by lunchtime and then clearing the area by sundown for southern counties.

Rain chances range between 20-40%, with the highest chance for neighborhoods north of Orlando. The scattered showers are expected to move through quickly, with a low chance for any thunderstorm activity.

2023 Thanksgiving Day forecast

Since we will be ahead of the front most of the day, temperatures will have a chance to warm into the upper 70s north of Orlando, and the mid- to low 80s further south.

Once the front clears, northerly winds will funnel in much cooler air in time for all of your Thanksgiving festivities.

For those who like to start the holiday with a run, Turkey Trots across Central Florida will remain cloudy but dry Thursday morning, with temperatures in the 50s.

Through Thursday, the skies will gradually clear as highs stay in the 60s to low 70s.

Black Friday shoppers might want to keep an umbrella handy as another surge of moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. Scattered showers will be expected off and on through the day with coverage up to 30-40% and highs staying in the low 70s.

For the rest of the holiday weekend, dry air will return with highs staying near to below average in the mid-70s and limited rain both Saturday and Sunday.

Tropic update

An area of low pressure is expected to develop along a cold front over the central subtropical Atlantic within the next day.

Environmental condition could allow for this system to gradually acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics, but the nontropical low is forecast to move further out to sea.

A subtropical or tropical storm could form later this weekend, which is why the National Hurricane Center is giving it a 50% chance of development.

The next name on the list is Vince.