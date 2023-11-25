A few sprinkles are possible across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy Saturday! Rain chances are fairly low across Central Florida. Expect a 10% coverage for a few sprinkles through the morning hours.

This afternoon looks pleasant and mild. Daytime highs are expected to climb into the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Today

Sunday, rain chances are expected to increase to 40-50% through the morning hours. Scattered downpours are possible which may lead to isolated flooding in low-lying areas. It’s not going to rain all day, but clouds will remain in place with highs climbing into the upper 70s.

Sunday Rain Chances

A potent cold front is expected to move through on Monday, increasing the winds. It’ll be a breezy day with highs in the upper 70s. Cooler air is expected to filter in beginning on Tuesday. Morning temperatures in the 40s are possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Morning temperatures

