Light showers expected and staying cloudy across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fl. – Happy Friday! Light showers are expected as we go through Friday morning with plenty of clouds around.

Future radar

If you’re planning on doing any Black Friday shopping early, it’ll stay chilly and cloudy with light showers showing up during the morning hours.

Planner

The rain chances are expected to decrease through the afternoon hours with daytime highs reaching the lower 70s.

Tonight, expect another chilly night across Central Florida and staying cloudy.

The weekend forecast is expected to be a touch warmer.

Saturday will be pleasant and dry with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday, rain chances pop back into the forecast with a 30% coverage for light rain. Afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.