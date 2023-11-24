Florida is No. 1 at these 10 things. How many can you name?

Florida is a unique state, known for plenty of strange and historic features.
However, Florida manages to top every state when it comes to the following 10 things, according to Only In Your State.
1 — Florida is the warmest state in the country
With an average daily temperature of nearly 71 degrees, Florida earns its title of the “Sunshine State.”
2 — Florida has the top vacation resort in the world
Around 50 million visitors flock to Walt Disney World Resort every year, making it the world’s most visited resort.
3 — Florida is the leading producer of oranges
Given that the orange is Florida’s official state fruit, this comes as little surprise. However, the state is also a leading producer of sweet corn and green beans.
4 — Florida has the country’s largest subtropical wetland
The Everglades contains roughly 1.5 million acres of mangrove forests and other coastal wetlands, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
5 — Florida is home to the nation’s oldest city
St. Augustine was founded in 1565, making it the longest “continuously inhabited European-founded city” in the country. It’s more commonly called the “Nation’s Oldest City,” according to Visit Florida.
6 — Florida is the lightning capital of the U.S.
Thanks to the state’s climate and its proximity to open waters, storms are frequent in Florida.
7 — Florida is the birthplace of several dishes
Key lime pie comes from Key West; the Cuban sandwich was made in Tampa; and the Joe’s Stone Crab stems from Miami Beach.
8 — Florida has the city with the greatest number of canals
Cape Coral city officials say that swamps in the area were drained as part of a master-planned community by dredging around 400 miles of stormwater canals, which still serve as the city’s stormwater management system.
9 — Florida is the state most prone to hurricanes
Again, the state’s climate makes it a hotspot for hurricanes and other types of storms. According to the Florida Climate Center, all of the state’s coastline has been impacted by at least one hurricane since 1850.
10 — Florida is where sunscreen was first developed
Benjamin Green — a Miami pharmacist and airman — is credited with creating a greasy substance in the 1940s dubbed “red vet pet,” or red veterinary petroleum, according to The New York Times.
