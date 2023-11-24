Florida is No. 1 at these 10 things. How many can you name?

Florida is a unique state, known for plenty of strange and historic features.

However, Florida manages to top every state when it comes to the following 10 things, according to Only In Your State.

1 — Florida is the warmest state in the country

HFD kids in hot cars.

With an average daily temperature of nearly 71 degrees, Florida earns its title of the “Sunshine State.”

2 — Florida has the top vacation resort in the world

As Disney celebrates Halfway to the Holidays, festive cheer is already in the air at Walt Disney World Resort. This year, celebrate the season of all that is merry and bright in a magical way with new jolly experiences, glittering sights, sounds and scrumptious sweet treats. Plus, thrill to the return of fan-favorite Disney holiday traditions. (Matt Stroshane, Photographer) (Disney)

Around 50 million visitors flock to Walt Disney World Resort every year, making it the world’s most visited resort.

3 — Florida is the leading producer of oranges

A German pyschopharmocology study found that vitamin C helps reduce stress and return blood pressure and corisol to normal levels after a stressful situation. Vitamin C is also well-known for strengthening the immune system.

Given that the orange is Florida’s official state fruit, this comes as little surprise. However, the state is also a leading producer of sweet corn and green beans.

4 — Florida has the country’s largest subtropical wetland

The Everglades contains roughly 1.5 million acres of mangrove forests and other coastal wetlands, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

5 — Florida is home to the nation’s oldest city

Photo of stunning sunrise in downtown St. Augustine (News4JAX)

St. Augustine was founded in 1565, making it the longest “continuously inhabited European-founded city” in the country. It’s more commonly called the “Nation’s Oldest City,” according to Visit Florida.

6 — Florida is the lightning capital of the U.S.

Viewer-submitted photo (KSAT)

Thanks to the state’s climate and its proximity to open waters, storms are frequent in Florida.

7 — Florida is the birthplace of several dishes

Key lime pie comes from Key West; the Cuban sandwich was made in Tampa; and the Joe’s Stone Crab stems from Miami Beach.

8 — Florida has the city with the greatest number of canals

Cape Coral, Florida

Cape Coral city officials say that swamps in the area were drained as part of a master-planned community by dredging around 400 miles of stormwater canals, which still serve as the city’s stormwater management system.

9 — Florida is the state most prone to hurricanes

MAYO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: People work to free a vehicle stuck on the shoulder amid storm debris as Hurricane Idalia crosses the state on August 30, 2023 near Mayo, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as Category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Again, the state’s climate makes it a hotspot for hurricanes and other types of storms. According to the Florida Climate Center, all of the state’s coastline has been impacted by at least one hurricane since 1850.

10 — Florida is where sunscreen was first developed

Benjamin Green — a Miami pharmacist and airman — is credited with creating a greasy substance in the 1940s dubbed “red vet pet,” or red veterinary petroleum, according to The New York Times.

