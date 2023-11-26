Rain gradually clears ahead of cold front that brings big chill to Central Florida

Break those sweaters back out: Front bringing cooler weather to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The warm front will continue to lift northward this evening, gradually taking the rain with it.

A cold front will approach Central Florida overnight and pass by throughout the day tomorrow, picking the winds up behind it, which will bring in much colder air.

A cold front is headed for Central Florida. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Monday afternoon expect highs in the mid 70s with cloudy skies giving way to more sunshine.

Get ready for sweater and jacket-worthy weather Tuesday.

Temperatures tumble to the 40s and 50s making for a chilly start early Tuesday morning.

Highs stay on the chilly side under partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon. Much of the day will be spent in the 50s before briefly reaching the low 60s. It remains fairly breezy adding a little bite to the chilly air.

Another round of cold temperatures will kick off the day on Wednesday. Lows tumble to the mid 40s around Orlando and areas to the north will dip to the 30s.

It will still be chilly midweek, but gradually getting a little warmer each day. Highs on Wednesday rebound to the mid-to-upper 60s.

Late in the work week expect warmer weather to return with highs in the 70s and 80s heading into the weekend with a few showers around.

