Scattered rain possible across Central Florida before cold front arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. – A milder start to the day across Central Florida with a few showers beginning to show up.

Rain chances are low during morning hours before going up through the day to 40-50%. Plenty of clouds are expected with temperatures above average, climbing into the lower 80s in Orlando.

Rain Chances

Isolated downpours are possible through through the morning but become scattered through the afternoon and tonight.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Rain Chances

Overnight showers are possible with temperatures falling into the upper 60s.

Monday, expect plenty of clouds with a 10% chance for showers. A cold front is expected to arrive late Monday, increasing winds and pulling in cooler air. Highs on Monday are expected to be in the middle 70s.

It’ll be a chilly start Tuesday with morning temperatures expected to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It’ll be sunny with highs climbing into the middle 60s.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: