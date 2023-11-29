Central Florida expected to see coldest temps of the season thus far

Tuesday morning, Central Florida woke up to a temperature of 51 degrees at MCO.

Wednesday morning promises to be about 6 degrees colder than that!

Tuesday was a sparkling autumn day with a sun-filled sky and a high of only 59. The normal high this time of year is 76, and the normal low is 56. So our daytime high was only 3 degrees above what our low was supposed to be.

While we are having the coldest air of the season, we are NOT anywhere near the records. The record low for Orlando on Nov. 28 is 28 degrees from way back in 1903.

The record for Nov. 29 is 34 degrees from 1976.

For Tuesday night, the forecast low is 45 in Orlando. So there will not be a record for us, but it will be the coldest night we have had since the early morning hours of March 21 when we dropped to 47 at MCO.

We last dropped to 45 on Jan. 21. If we make it to 45 on Wednesday, it will tie for the coldest day of 2023!

In Marion County, we have a Frost Advisory in effect! This advisory starts at 4 a.m. on Wednesday and goes on until 8 a.m.

After 8 a.m., look for a quick warm-up to end the frost. But I fully believe Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be almost as chilly in most areas and will likely produce another Frost Advisory.

By the afternoon, we will be up to a high of 66. Still not normal, but 7 degrees warmer than we were Tuesday afternoon.

By the weekend, this will all be a memory as we have highs on both days of 84 with a 20 - 30% chance of a shower.

