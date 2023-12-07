‘Tis the season in Florida: Chilly then nice, warm then rain, windy then cold

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s Thursday morning across most of Central Florida, with areas experiencing patchy frost north of metro Orlando.

Through the day, temperatures will rebound to near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies. The breeze will weaken as winds veer onshore into the afternoon.

The return flow off the ocean will keep a moderate risk of rip currents in place, along with a small craft advisory.

The warming trend will continue through the weekend as high pressure will slide east over the western Atlantic, increasing temperatures and moisture over east Central Florida. Isolated showers are expected to increase Saturday along the coast, with coverage increasing by Sunday ahead of our next cold front.

Expect Sunday to be the windier and wetter day of the week, with rain coverage up to 40-60% by the afternoon and wind gusts around 20-25mph. Embedded with the rain, we could see a few strong storms as the front slides through the area.

Models are in agreement that most of the action will clear Central Florida by Monday, ushering in another chilly day with highs in the low to mid-60s.