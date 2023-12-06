How low will it go? Cold air returns to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Overnight, a refreshing northwest breeze will persist, bringing minimum temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

On Wednesday, an intensifying low-pressure system off the Carolina coast will sweep a reinforcing cold front through the region early in the day. Expect brisk northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph. Despite increased sunshine compared to today, temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will remain below normal, staying in the 60s.

I’m calling the daytime high in Orlando 64.

Central Florida weather forecast (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

From Wednesday night through Friday, anticipate chilly conditions overnight into Thursday morning as a large surface high over the southeast U.S. transports cold air from the north.

In the early night, inland temperatures ranging from the low-to-mid 50s and coastal temperatures in the mid 50s to around 60 will drop into the low 40s north of Interstate 4 and the mid 40s across other inland areas.

Along the coast, winds will ease and shift onshore late in the night, maintaining lows in the 50s, except in the northern areas near Daytona Beach where temperatures may dip into the upper 40s.

As the high-pressure system progresses eastward, winds will shift from north to northeasterly on Thursday and then to east to southeasterly by late Friday, leading to a gradual temperature recovery.

Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 60s to low 70s, with lows on Thursday night ranging from the low to mid 50s inland and mid 50s to around 60 along the coast.

Friday night temperatures are forecasted to be in the 60s. Overall, mostly dry conditions are anticipated throughout this period.