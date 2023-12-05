Cooler weather comes to Central Florida. Here’s how cold it will get

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are transitioning into a drier and much cooler weather setup as a secondary front reinforces a blast of even colder air into Central Florida.

As high pressure settles in after the front, northwest winds will persist around 10 mph. Temperatures will range Tuesday afternoon from the low to mid-70s for areas north of Orlando, to the mid- to low 80s south.

As skies clear into the evening, temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s through Wednesday morning.

The coldest day will be felt on Wednesday, with highs maxing out in the upper 50s to mid-60s across the area, with lows dropping into the 30s and 40s by sunrise Thursday morning. With temperatures in the 30s, patchy frost will be possible for Marion, Lake and Sumter counties.

Frost possible

This drop in the temperatures will be short-lived as winds quickly veer easterly by Thursday and southeasterly by Friday. The shift in our winds will lead temperatures to quickly bounce back into the upper 70s by the end of the week.

By the weekend, a dip in the jet stream will send in another cold front. The setup ahead of this front could lead to the potential for strong to severe storms (especially north) along/ahead of the front Sunday. We will continue to monitor trends as we get closer.

Before the front arrives, weekend temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Expect quite a bit cooler for Monday, with highs topping off in the upper 60s northwest of I-4 and low to mid-70s to the south.