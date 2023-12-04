Enough already. When’s the cooler weather reach Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are tracking the arrival of our next cold front, which is expected to pass through Central Florida on Monday afternoon.

Ahead of the front, conditions will remain warm and cloudy in the Orlando area.

The chance of rain remains limited at 10-20% for much of the region as temperatures remain above average -- in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Once the front clears, the temperatures into the evening will begin the gradual cooldown into the low to mid-50s.

An area of high pressure builds in through the day on Tuesday, with northwest winds ushering in much drier and cooler air.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be closer to normal for this time of the year, with afternoon highs in the 70s.

Overnight lows will also be slightly cooler, in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A secondary push of cold air slides through by Wednesday, helping temperatures drop even further. Because of this, highs will be noticeably cooler, with afternoon temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

The coldest morning looks to be on Thursday, with wake-up temperatures dipping into the upper 30s to low 40s.

A gradual warming trend will begin Thursday.

Orlando almanac

Average high: 76

Average low: 55

Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.

Sunset: 5:29 p.m.