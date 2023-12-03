Sanford ties heat record ahead of big cool down for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – While areas to the north of Interstate 4 had heavier rainfall earlier in the day, everyone south of that saw breaks in the clouds that allowed for the sun to heat things up.

Sanford tied the heat record hitting 86 degrees. The previous record was set in 1991. Here’s how the rest of Central Florida shaped up:

Melbourne got up to 86 degrees staying below the heat record of 90 set in 2018.

Estimated rainfall totals in the last 12 hours were highest around Palm Coast where heavy rain accumulated to near an inch. The rest of Central Florida was closer to a quarter inch down to trace amounts. A lot of cities south of Orlando remained dry.

Heading into tonight, the rain tapers off and lows will stay warm in the upper 60s to low 70s under mainly cloudy skies.

Patchy fog will settle in especially in cities that had a decent rain today.

The cold front will inch closer tonight and then pass by tomorrow, picking up the winds behind it.

There could be a few sprinkles of light rain early in the morning with gradual clearing throughout the day as drier air moves in behind the front.

Get ready for another temperature drop!

Daytime highs will be much cooler Tuesday through Thursday staying in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday morning will be the coldest morning this week starting the day in the 30s and 40s. We can’t rule out a chance for frost in areas that drop to the 30s.

A gradual warm up back to the mid 70s is expected by next weekend.

