Near record highs before cold front arrives

ORLANDO, Fl. – Happy Sunday!

We’re pinpointing patchy dense fog across the area. The fog is expected to lift later Sunday morning with a few sprinkles possible. Once again, daytime highs are expected to warm into the upper 80s over inland areas and lower 80s along coastal spots.

Highs today

The forecast high in Orlando is 86°, which is near the record high of 87° set back in 2018.

Rain chances are between 30-40%.

Rain Today

Tonight, clouds remain stubborn across Central Florida with overnight low temperatures falling into the lower 70s.

Our next cold front arrives on Monday, a few showers are possible during the morning hours, but the weather looks dry during the afternoon with clouds slowly fading. It’ll still be warm with highs climbing into the lower 80s.

The cooler air is expected to move in during the overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

The coldest morning is expected to be Thursday morning with temperatures starting off in the 40s across Central Florida.