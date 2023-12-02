SpaceX gears up for launch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced it is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday night as part of its latest Starlink mission.

According to the company, the mission will send 23 Starlink satellites into orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Liftoff is scheduled for 11 p.m., though backup opportunities will be available until 11:59 p.m.

This is expected to be the sixth flight for the first-stage booster used in the launch, which has previously been used to launch Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and three other Starlink missions.

The 45th Weather Squadron has forecast a 60% chance of weather interfering with Saturday’s launch.

News 6 will stream the launch live at the top of this story when it happens.

