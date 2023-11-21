WATCH LIVE at 11:01 p.m.: SpaceX targets late-night launch from Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. – Another late-night rocket launch is scheduled on Florida’s Space Coast as SpaceX attempts to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape.
The launch of 23 Starlink satellites is scheduled for 11:01 p.m. Tuesday from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. If the launch doesn’t happen then, backup opportunities are scheduled until 2:59 a.m. Wednesday.
The launch comes just a few days after another successful SpaceX liftoff from the Cape.
Weather has a 10% chance of stopping the launch, according to the 45th Space Wing.
Should the rocket launch, the first-stage of the rocket is expected to land on a droneship in the Atlantic after separation.
Whenever the launch happens, see it live here on ClickOrlando.com.
