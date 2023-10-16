SpaceX launches nighttime Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida’s Space Coast on Tuesday night.

According to SpaceX, the satellites were launched into orbit aboard its Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

After a few delays, the rocket ultimately lifted off at 8:39 p.m.

This is the 16th flight for the first-stage booster used in the launch, which was previously used in GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and eight other Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the booster will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

