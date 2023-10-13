SpaceX plans of Falcon 9 rocket from Space Coast, 2nd launch in less than 12 hours

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is set to launch another batch of the company’s Starlink satellites Friday night, just hours after launching its Falcon Heavy rocket earlier in the day.

The launch is set to take place at 7:01 p.m. with five backup launch opportunities, starting at 7:54 p.m. and ending at 10:29 p.m.

If the rocket does not launch on Friday, there is an additional backup opportunity on Saturday, starting at 6:36 p.m.

According to SpaceX, 22 Starlink satellites are going to be sent into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 40% chance of weather interfering with the launch, though that drops to 20% as the night goes on.

The Starlink launch is expected to be the 14th flight for the first-stage booster used in the mission, which was previously used in CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA, and five other Starlink missions.

This mission was previously scrubbed on Sunday. Upper-level winds kept the Falcon 9 rocket on the launch pad Sunday night.

