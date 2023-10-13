SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch: What to know about NASA Psyche mission

Pictured: Falcon Heavy’s 27 Merlin engines and three first-stage boosters. The engines generate more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff. (Image credit: SpaceX)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – It’s SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch (and landing) day!

SpaceX teams at Kennedy Space Center in Florida work toward liftoff of a triple-core Falcon Heavy rocket packed with NASA’s Psyche spacecraft, followed shortly after by a double booster landing attempt at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Liftoff of the Psyche mission is set for Friday morning, pending favorable weather conditions, which teams are keeping an eye on, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

When is liftoff of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy Psyche mission?

Liftoff from pad 39A on Friday morning is slated for 10:19 a.m. EDT. You can watch the launch in the video player at the very top of this story.

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft must launch from KSC exactly on time or delay until another day to escape Earth’s gravitational pull and make the 2.2 billion-mile journey to study the 144-mile-long, potato-shaped 16 Psyche asteroid.

Teams have daily opportunities to launch the first interplanetary mission aboard a Falcon Heavy through October 25, if needed.

What’s the weather like for the SpaceX Falcon Heavy Psyche launch?

“Showers and storms are expected at the spaceport late Thursday, lasting through the Friday launch window. Primary weather concerns at launch are the anvil cloud, thick cloud layers, and cumulus cloud rules,” NASA said Thursday in a news release.

If needed, the next available launch window is at 10:24 a.m. EDT Saturday.

According to NASA, “Weather officials forecast a 70% chance of favorable conditions for (Saturday’s) launch opportunity, with the cumulus cloud rule as the primary weather concern.”

Will there be sonic booms?

If the rumble of nearly 5 million pounds of thrust produced by 27 Merlin main engines at liftoff isn’t enough to capture attention, then window-rattling, low-frequency sonic booms generated by tandem booster landings at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station minutes later should be.

About three minutes into Falcon Heavy’s flight, the side boosters will shut down and simultaneously fall away from the center core, which will continue on to help push NASA’s Psyche spacecraft to a distant orbit between Mars and Jupiter.

The dual booster landing of the Falcon Heavy will sound like two slightly separated booms as the boosters target Landing Zone 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral. Each Falcon 9 booster generates a triple boom on its way back for landing, though by the time the noise reaches spectators on the ground, it’s interpreted as one combined sound.

The largely harmless – but oftentimes startling – sonic booms occur when a vehicle crosses the speed-of-sound threshold. They only last a fraction of a second but can be heard within a 100-mile radius depending on trajectory, humidity, cloud cover, wind direction and more.

What is NASA’s Psyche mission?

“Psyche’s mission is to study an asteroid that may be like Earth’s core, composed of a mixture of rock and iron-nickel metal,” NASA said in a release. “The asteroid offers a unique window into these building blocks of planet formation and the opportunity to investigate a previously unexplored type of world.”

According to NASA, it will take the spacecraft about six years to complete the journey to its final home in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.