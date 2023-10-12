NASA, SpaceX to launch first spacecraft to metal-rich asteroid

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – For the first time, NASA and SpaceX are preparing to launch a spacecraft to a metal object.

NASA hopes to learn about what’s inside the Earth by orbiting an asteroid, since scientists can’t get to the metal core on our planet.

“All the times before, we’ve gone to planets and objects that are rock and ice,” associate administrator Bob Cabana said.

NASA said it will take Psyche, the spacecraft, six years to reach its target 2 billion miles away.

“We hope that when we get to this metal world, it will just kind of reveal a treasure trove of scientific discovery and potential answers to our deepest questions about the solar systems history and our place in it,” said Nicky Fox, associate administrator of NASA Science.

Psyche will launch on a Falcon Heavy rocket.

Weather postponed the mission on Thursday.

The Space Force reported the conditions for the next launch attempt are only slightly better than Thursday’s forecast.

“Not looking the best but a little bit of hope there of improvement, and something our launch weather team will be monitoring,” launch weather officer Arlena Moses said.

It will be the eighth launch for SpaceX’s most powerful rocket in operation and its first for NASA.

Twin sonic booms are expected with a double booster landing attempt at Cape Canaveral.

The next launch attempt is scheduled Friday at 10:19 a.m.

Stick with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates should the weather delay the mission another 24 hours.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: