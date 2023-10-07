CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that it is targeting Sunday night for yet another launch of the company’s Starlink satellites.

According to SpaceX, 22 Starlink satellites will be sent into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Company officials said the launch is scheduled for 9:06 p.m., though four backup opportunities will be available from 9:57 p.m. until 12:29 a.m. on Monday.

In the case of a delay, five more backup opportunities will be available on Monday from 8:41 p.m. until 12:03 a.m. on Tuesday.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

This launch is expected to be the 14th flight for the first-stage booster used in the mission, which was previously used in CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA, and five other Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the booster will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

News 6 will stream the launch live at the top of this story when it happens.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: