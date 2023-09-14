WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: NASA releases UFO report

NASA is expected to release a report on UFOs ahead of a Thursday morning news conference.

The report is expected to show the findings of an independent team that was commissioned in 2022 to study unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

The team was formed to see how much information was publicly available on the matter, whether more information was needed to understand the unexplained sightings and also how best to use the information in the future.

The panel held its first meeting in June.

UAPs are defined by NASA as “observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective.”

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., and the report is expected to be released before that.

