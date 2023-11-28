Spacex aiming for night launch of Falcon 9 from Florida’s Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is preparing another night launch of its Falcon 9 rocket from the Space Coast on Monday evening.

The launch of 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:20 p.m., according to the space agency.

If needed, there are backup opportunities available until 2:58 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Additional opportunities are also available on Tuesday, November 28 starting at 11:00 p.m.

It will be the 17th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and nine Starlink missions.

