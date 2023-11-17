SpaceX gears up for Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that it is planning to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday night as part of yet another Starlink mission.

According to company officials, the rocket will carry 23 Starlink satellites into orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Liftoff is scheduled for 11 p.m., though backup opportunities will be available until 2:59 a.m. on Saturday.

If needed, several other backup opportunities will be available on Saturday starting at 11 p.m.

The 45th Weather Squadron forecasts a 40% chance of weather interfering with Friday night’s launch, though that falls to just 10% if the launch is delayed until Saturday night.

This is expected to be the 11th flight for the first-stage booster used in the mission, which was previously used to launch CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18, SES-19, and six other Starlink missions.

