SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket in weekend mission from Florida’s Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast this weekend as part of a communications mission.

In a release, the company explained that the rocket will carry communications satellites into orbit as part of the SES O3b mPOWER mission, which aims to set up a constellation of satellites as part of its global network.

According to SpaceX, the rocket will take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch’s 89-minute window is scheduled to open at 4:08 p.m. on Sunday, though a backup opportunity will be available on Monday within the same window, the release shows.

This is set to be the ninth flight for the first-stage booster used in the launch, which was previously used to launch CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and five Starlink missions.

News 6 will stream the launch live at the top of this story when it happens.

