SpaceX targets Wednesday night for Starlink launch from Brevard County

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. – Central Florida residents should look to the sky Wednesday night as SpaceX launches another Falcon 9 rocket from the Space Coast.

The company confirmed it was targeting Wednesday at 11:01 p.m. for a launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket will carry another batch of 23 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Weather for the launch is nearly perfect, according to the forecast by the 45th Space Wing, with only a 5% chance of liftoff winds preventing the launch.

After the launch, the first stage of the rocket will separate and is expected to land on a droneship out in the Atlantic.

The launch is one of two SpaceX is planning this week. The United States Space Force says SpaceX is targeting Sunday for the launch of a Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center, carrying the Space Force’s X-37B spaceplane into orbit for a series of tests and experiments. It will be the first time SpaceX has handled the launch of Space Force’s secretive unmanned spaceplane.

No time for the launch has been announced.

Whenever either launch happens, News 6 will stream it live.

