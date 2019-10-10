A little more rain before picture-perfect weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - More rain will fall across Central Florida on Thursday, but it won't be as widespread as the past few days.

The chance of rain will be 40% in Orlando, with a high of 87 degrees. The average high on this date is 86.

Highs will be in the mid-80s from Friday into next week, with virtually no chance of rain.

Daytona Beach has a rain surplus of more than 7 inches for the year, but Orlando has a rain deficit of 7.61 inches in 2019.

"Remember, the official readings come from National Weather Service sites around Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Your rain gauge may show more or less, but it only matters what the gauges show at certain sites across the area."

Tracking the tropics

In the tropics, there are three areas of low pressure all with very low chances of development now that upper-level winds are interacting with them.

None of the systems are moving to Florida.

