WATCH LIVE: Osceola officials give update on Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida leaders are expected to provide updates throughout the day Sunday as now-Category 5 Hurricane Dorian continues its trek toward Florida.

The following updates will be provided live on News 6

10:30 a.m.

Flagler County leaders provide an update on Hurricane Dorian plans.

11 a.m.

Florida Power and Light officials provide an update on storm preps ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

11:30 a.m.

Osceola County leaders will provide an update on Hurricane Dorian preparations.

1 p.m.

Orange County leaders will provide an update on Hurricane Dorian preparations.

1:30 p.m.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update on Hurricane Dorian preparations.

All times listed in the above schedule are subject to change. If changes are made, they will be reflected in this story.

At around 11 a.m. Sunday, the Category 5 storm was creating catastrophic conditions in the Abacos Islands of the Bahamas, officially becoming the strongest hurricane in modern records to hit the northwestern Bahamas.

The storm's winds had reach maximum speeds of 180 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was about 205 miles east of West Palm Beach and was moving west toward Florida at 7 mph.

The Hurricane Center is warning of potentially devastating wind gusts of more than 200 mph and destructive waves of up to 20 feet (6 meters).

"These hazards will cause extreme destruction in the affected areas," the center said, " and will continue for several hours."

Click here to see the latest track, models and forecast for Hurricane Dorian.

Visit the county-by-county section of ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane to get updates specific to where you live.

Continue checking this story at the times listed above to watch live updates from Florida officials. More live updates could be added to the schedule throughout the day.

