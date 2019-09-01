Hurricane Dorian

Uber offering free rides to shelters ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Follow instructions below to see if you're eligible for free round-trip ride

By Brianna Volz - Web producer
ORLANDO, Fla. - Uber is offering free round-trip rides to and from shelters in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

The ride-sharing company is allowing customers to redeem a free trip of up $20 each way to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter.

To see if your local shelter is on the list, click here.

[RELATED: These Central Florida shelters will open for Hurricane DorianHow Hurricane Dorian will affect transportation in Central Florida]

If your shelter is on the list, follow these instructions from the company to redeem your free rides:

  1. Open your app and tap "Payment" in your app menu.
  2. Scroll down to Promotions.
  3. Tap "Add Promo Code."
  4. Enter code DORIANRELIEF then tap "Add."
  5. Select any of the state-approved Florida evacuation shelters listed at FloridaDisaster.org/info, or your local county website.

Be sure to read the fine print below, courtesy of Uber.com:

*Maximum discount of up to $20 per ride. Ride offer valid for up to 2 trips per rider on UberX or UberXL. Driver-partner earnings will not be affected. Rides must be requested to or from any state-approved evacuation shelter in Florida. Promo code must be applied before requesting the ride for discount to apply. Discount does not apply to tips. Cannot be combined with other promotions/discounts. Terms subject to change. Limited availability. 

