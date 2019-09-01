Uber offering free rides to shelters ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Uber is offering free round-trip rides to and from shelters in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

The ride-sharing company is allowing customers to redeem a free trip of up $20 each way to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter.

To see if your local shelter is on the list, click here.

[RELATED: These Central Florida shelters will open for Hurricane Dorian | How Hurricane Dorian will affect transportation in Central Florida]

If your shelter is on the list, follow these instructions from the company to redeem your free rides:

Open your app and tap "Payment" in your app menu. Scroll down to Promotions. Tap "Add Promo Code." Enter code DORIANRELIEF then tap "Add." Select any of the state-approved Florida evacuation shelters listed at FloridaDisaster.org/info, or your local county website.

Be sure to read the fine print below, courtesy of Uber.com:

*Maximum discount of up to $20 per ride. Ride offer valid for up to 2 trips per rider on UberX or UberXL. Driver-partner earnings will not be affected. Rides must be requested to or from any state-approved evacuation shelter in Florida. Promo code must be applied before requesting the ride for discount to apply. Discount does not apply to tips. Cannot be combined with other promotions/discounts. Terms subject to change. Limited availability.

