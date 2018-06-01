Hurricane season begins with high humidity, afternoon storms

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another humid day with afternoon and evening showers is on tap in the Orlando area Friday, which marks the official start of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricane season runs June 1 through November 30, although the first named storm of the season -- Alberto -- formed last month. Nothing is currently brewing in the tropics, but the next named storm will be Beryl.

News 6 will have experts on hand Friday to answer your questions about hurricane season.

Rain and storms will hit Central Florida mainly from 3-8 p.m. on Friday.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

The high in Orlando will be near 90, which is the average high on this date. The record is 100 degrees, set in 1945.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Highs will be in the low 90s through the weekend, with a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando is 1.71 inches, although many surrounding areas have a major surplus of rain in 2018.

We have a #SURPLUS of rain in MOST areas! pic.twitter.com/pgFV0huzkg — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 1, 2018

Expect a 60% coverage of rain today. Here is #FutureRadar! I stopped the clock at 5PM! pic.twitter.com/wD9xpQkRCo — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 1, 2018

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.