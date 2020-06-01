Tropical Depression Forms In The Bay Of Campeche

Location 50 miles WSW of Campeche Mexico Wind 30 mph Heading WNW at 7 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 91.2W, 19.6N

Discussion

At 400 p.m. CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Three was located near latitude 19.6 north, longitude 91.2 west. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h). This motion at a slower forward speed is expected tonight. The depression is forecast to turn west-southwestward or southward at a slower forward speed on Tuesday, and meander over the southern bay of Campeche through late Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is forecast to be near the coast of the southern bay of Campeche Tuesday night through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next couple of days and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Tuesday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Satellite image updated at 05:03 PM

Watches and Warnings

Changes with this advisory:

The government of Mexico has issued a tropical storm warning from Campeche westward to puerto de Veracruz

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A tropical storm warning is in effect for, * Campeche to puerto de Veracruz

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Models image updated at 04:56 PM

Land Hazards

Key messages for Tropical Depression Three can be found in the tropical cyclone discussion under awips header miatcdat3 and wmo header wtnt43 kNHC.

Rainfall: Tropical Depression Three is expected to produce rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches over parts of the mexican states of Tabasco and Veracruz and adjacent portions of Guatemala. This system is also expected to produce rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches over parts of El Salvador and Honduras. Isolated maximum rainfall amounts of 20 inches are possible in the mexican states of Tabasco, Veracruz, Oaxaca and portions of Guatemala. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

Wind: tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area Tuesday night.