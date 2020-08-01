Volusia County to open shelters ahead of Isaias

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – As Florida prepares for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to become a hurricane once again as it continues moving toward the state, emergency officials in Volusia County are opening a limited number of shelters.

In an update Saturday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis said parts of Florida could begin to feel Isaias’ impacts as soon as Saturday night.

Volusia County officials said in a news release Saturday afternoon that a number of shelters will open Sunday for people with special needs and those who can’t stay home or don’t have a place to go to ride out the storm. If possible, sheltering in place is encouraged, officials said.

[VOLUSIA COUNTY STORM GUIDE: Everything residents need to know before a storm]

“With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, individuals are encouraged to shelter in place or with friends or family if at all possible,” the release said. “Shelters will be open for those who have no other options.”

Shelter locations

The following shelters will open at 8 a.m. on Sunday:

DeLand High -- 800 N. Hill Ave., available as a general population shelter.

Volusia County Fairgrounds -- 3150 W. State Road 44, DeLand, available as a general population shelter, pet friendly.

Note: This shelter houses people and pets in the same location. All companion animals must have a current license, vaccinations, identification and rabies tags. They must be confined in pet carriers or crates and must be under control at the facility at all times, county officials said in the release.

Galaxy Middle -- 2400 Eustace Ave., Deltona, available as special needs shelter.

Freedom Elementary, 1395 S. Blue Lake Ave., DeLand, available as special needs shelter.

Note: Special needs shelters assist evacuees with disabilities or functional medical needs. They are pet friendly. Evacuees and their service animals will remain in the same location. It is too late to pre-register for a special needs shelter, county officials said. Residents who are not registered will be assessed upon arrival at the shelters. People with special needs must be accompanied by a caregiver if this type of assistance is normally needed; note that only one caregiver will be permitted.

Face coverings are required at all shelters and residents must undergo a wellness assessment before they’re allowed to enter, according to the release.

Anyone who does not feel well or thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should not go to a shelter.

Residents who do plan to stay at one of the county’s shelters should make their final storm preparations on Saturday, officials said in the release. Those staying at a shelter should arrive prepared with supplies for themselves, family members and pets.

What to pack

According to the release, evacuees may stay at the shelters for 24 to 36 hours but since space is limited, residents are asked to pack essential items only.

Here’s a packing list provided by the county:

Government issued ID

Snacks, comfort food and special dietary food

Bottled water

Foldable beach chair, bedding, pillow and blanket

Extra clothing

Medications and medical supplies, including prescription medications, eyeglasses and dentures

Charged cellphone

Ear plugs

Oxygen supplies (if going to a special needs shelter, bring your oxygen concentrator)

Toiletry items

Flashlight and batteries

Diapers and other necessities for infants and the elderly

Time occupiers such as books, magazines, board games and cards

Click here for a complete breakdown of everything Volusia County residents need to know ahead of a storm. Visit ClickOrlando.com/hurricane for tips to prepare.