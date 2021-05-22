Subtropical Storm Ana Forms Just Northeast Of Bermuda

Location 200 miles NE of Bermuda Wind 45 mph Heading WSW at 3 mph Pressure 29.71 Coordinates 62.2W, 34.2N

Discussion

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Ana was located near latitude 34.2 North, longitude 62.2 West. The storm is moving toward the west-southwest near 3 mph (6 km/h). A continued slow and erratic motion is expected through tonight, followed by a faster northeastward motion on Sunday and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today, but gradual weakening is expected tonight and Sunday. Ana is expected to dissipate in a couple of days.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) north of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 5:08 Saturday Morning, May 22nd

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * Bermuda

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 24 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropics Models at 5:09 Saturday Morning, May 22nd

Land Hazards

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible on Bermuda today.