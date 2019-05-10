CALL IN: News 6 hosts 2019 hurricane preparedness phone bank

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's that time of year again: Hurricane season is fast approaching.

As we do each year, News 6 is holding a phone bank May 31 to host a panel of experts who can answer all of your hurricane preparedness-related questions.

[ASK NEWS 6: What hurricane-related questions do you have? | GET PREPARED: News 6 Hurricane preparedness checklist]

The panel will include representatives from Orange County Emergency Management, Orlando Health, Florida Home Improvement Associates, Complete Power Resources, Ace Hardware and the Orlando Utilities Commission, in addition to News 6's experienced team of meteorologists.

Experts will offer tips during live interviews throughout the day about prepping your home, pets and family for a hurricane, what supplies to gather, how to properly use a generator and everything else you need to know before, during and after a storm hits.

Viewers can call 888-436-6665 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to speak with an expert.

[WEATHER ALERTS: Get custom weather updates from News 6 meteorologists | Who to follow during hurricane season]

Once the phone bank closes at 7 p.m., watch News 6's hour-long hurricane special on News 6 and ClickOrlando.com.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30, but it's never too soon to prepare. Visit ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane to get started.

