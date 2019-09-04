Central Florida spared as Hurricane Dorian skirts state

COCOA, Fla. - Central Florida was spared of major damage from Hurricane Dorian as it made a close pass to the east coast of the state.

Dorian, which ravaged the Bahamas, where at least seven people were killed, made its way along Florida's coast Tuesday night into Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane.

Minor street flooding and some power outages were reported in Brevard County.

A stretch of Indian River Drive in Cocoa was covered in water from Dorian's rains, but concerns of major flooding in the area from the nearby Indian River never became a reality.

As of 7:30 a.m., all bridges and causeways were reopened in the county. At 8:50 a.m., county officials announced that the evacuation order had been lifted.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey urged drivers to use caution because winds were still strong and there was still water in the area.

In Volusia County, thousands were left without power, mostly along the coast, as tropical storm-force winds continued to lash the area Wednesday morning.

A few trees were also downed during the storm.

All area bridges were reopened later in the day.

Further to the north, Flagler County also saw little damage as the top wind gust recorded Wednesday morning was 48 mph.

The Flagler Beach Pier in Flagler Beach was damaged from hurricanes Matthew and Irma in 2016 and 2017 but does not appear to have sustained any major damage from Dorian.

Authorities said three people, one who was walking a dog, one who was taking photos on State Road A1A and another who was riding a bike, broke the county's curfew. No one was arrested, but they were taken to their respective homes, officials said.

At least seven people died in the Bahamas, where Dorian stalled as a Category 5 storm, and two men were killed in Central Florida while preparing for the hurricane.

