How Central Florida school districts are preparing for Dorian

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 28, 209, at 17:20 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Dorian, a Category 1 hurricane, crossing over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.…

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's starting to seem more likely that Hurricane Dorian will cause a disruption in Central Florida, including at local school campuses.

As the storm approaches with landfall slated for Labor Day as a Category 3 storm, district officials are closely monitoring the situation and determining what safeguards, if any, need to be put in place.

So far, no class cancellations have been announced and many officials have said they'll likely have more information on a district plan come Thursday.

News 6 contacted each school district in Central Florida to ask officials about their Hurricane Dorian plans. Their responses are below.

Brevard County

"We are monitoring the situation here in Brevard County closely and will likely have more information to share after our planning meeting tomorrow morning. We will be communicating with our employees and families about any planned closures and other information, as well as updates throughout the long holiday weekend via email, text and robocalls. We will be posting updates on our social media as well." You can follow Brevard Public Schools on Facebook and Twitter.

Flagler County

"Flagler Schools is asking our parents to monitor our local emergency operations center for all storm-related updates. Should it become necessary to adjust our school schedules, we'll use our website, social media, and automated phone calls to our families." Flagler Schools is on Facebook and Twitter.

Lake County

"In Lake, we are working closely with our Emergency Operations Center and monitoring forecasts. We are advising parents to do the same. We will notify parents of any changes in district operations via automated phone calls, posts on our social media pages, and emergency pop-up alerts on our web page." Check for updates on Lake County Schools' Facebook and Twitter.

Marion County

"Marion County Public Schools is working with Marion County Emergency Management, monitoring Dorian’s tracks as she approaches. At this point, no school events have been impacted, including extra-curricular activities. Everything is going as scheduled. Should things change, we will let our students, families, employees and community know with Skylert messaging via phone calls, emails, text messages, and social media posts to our Twitter account (@MarionCountyK12). We will also share this same information on our website (www.marionschools.net) and with local media outlets, including (News 6)."

Orange County

"OCPS is working with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Melbourne and local emergency management offices to closely monitor Hurricane Dorian. The district will send messages to parents by phone, as well as post updates on www.ocps.net and our social media pages regarding any impact on school operations.

"Any changes in scheduling for school activities on Friday or Saturday will be announced within the next 24 hours. OCPS families and staff should review their personal preparedness plan and supplies now to ensure readiness for the potential effects of this storm."

Parents and students can check Orange County Public Schools' Facebook and Twitter for updates.

Osceola County

"We are working with the Osceola County Office of Emergency Management to monitor what is happening with Tropical Storm Dorian. We will follow procedures in accordance with our Emergency Management Plan and the county to ensure the safety of all staff and students if necessary and promise to keep you updated as we know more." Updates are available on Osceola County School District's Facebook page.

Volusia County

"We are updating with FEMA alerts on social media and we will have more information about after school activities or any possible future closures tomorrow night. We will likely be sending out a School Messenger in the near future as well." You can follow Volusia County Schools on Facebook.

This story will be updated as more replies are received.

You can also tune into News 6 on air, at ClickOrlando.com, and on Facebook and Twitter for everything you need to know about Dorian.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.