How to check if your child's school is closed due to Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - As Hurricane Dorian makes its way toward Florida, parents are wondering whether their child will need to attend school after Labor Day.

Right now, with the storm still a few days out, no public schools have announced closures but officials note those announcements could come soon.

[READ: How Central Florida school districts are preparing for Dorian]

Locally, a few colleges have announced shutdowns. The University of Central Florida will close starting at 5 p.m. Friday and remain closed through at least Tuesday. The campus will reopen when it's safe to do so. More UCF updates will be posted here.

Rollins College officials announced Thursday that classes will be canceled Friday. The campus will close at 4 p.m. Sunday and remain closed through Wednesday. Mandatory campus evacuations will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the Florida Department of Education will post school closures on a special section of its website, FLDOE.org/hurricaneinfo.

That site will be updated as schools across the state and it also includes information about how to find a shelter and how to prepare your family for the storm.

Parents are also urged to follow local school districts on social media for the latest updates. You can find more information about that here.

