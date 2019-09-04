Hurricane Dorian: Bridge closures in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As wind speeds pick up in Central Florida with Hurricane Dorian's approach, local officials are closing bridges that will become unsafe.

The region is expected to feel the impact from the massive storm overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with the coast seeing the worst.

Authorities are monitoring conditions and making closure decisions based on what they think is necessary to keep residents safe.

Below is a list of bridge closures. This story will be updated when and if more closures are announced.

New Smyrna Beach causeway bridges

"Both North Causeway and South Causeway bridges will be barricaded and closed to traffic effective 8:00 p.m. tonight, Tues. Sept. 3, due to unsafe observed wind speeds in the vicinity associated with Hurricane Dorian. They will reopen after the FDOT inspects them post-storm," New Smyrna Beach police tweeted.

Flagler County

"The bridges to the barrier island will close when sustained winds reach 45 mph. Then, it is too dangerous to be on the bridges and first responders will not be able to respond to an emergency," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said Tuesday night.

Volusia County

"The curfew is from 6 (p.m.) to 6 (a.m.) It affects the Halifax River East. In other words, the entire peninsula is under curfew. If you live there, you're not going to have a problem, but if you want to cross over the Dunlawton bridge because you want to watch the waves, you're gonna have a problem. That's the easiest way to put it. If you're going to work, if you work at the hospital, you're a delivery person, obviously common sense prevails. But we want the general public to stay out of the area of the evacuation zones. Obviously people have evacuated and we're trying to keep their property safe, so we don't anybody that doesn't belong up there, up there," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Tuesday.

He didn't have exact details on when bridges would reopen.

"When wind speeds drop below 39 mph, we'll give the order to open up the bridges. Reentry will be determined on the municipal police department of where you live. So if you live in Daytona Beach shores, I suggest you contact the Shores and see what their reentry process is. Once the wind speed drops, the bridges still have to be inspected by (the Florida Department of Transportation) and when they're determined to be safe, then they'll allow folks to return back," Chitwood said.

