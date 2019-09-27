Karen downgraded to tropical depression

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two systems continue to swirl in the tropics.

Karen was downgraded to a tropical depression Friday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Karen is about 390 miles southeast of Bermuda and is moving east-northeast at 8 mph.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Lorenzo is a major Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.

Lorenzo is about 1,600 miles southwest of the Azores.

"It will remain a fish storm, staying out in the open Atlantic," Bridges said.

TD Karen track.

Orlando-area forecast

"We are in for an incredible weekend across Central Florida," Bridges said.

Friday will be sunny, with a high of 90. Orlando will see highs near 90 for the next several days.

As high pressure continues to dominate, expect dry air and very low rain chances on Friday and Saturday.

"By Sunday, we gradually increase a little bit of moisture into the atmosphere, leading to a 20% chance for a couple of showers," he said.

Rain chances will stay at 20% Monday before reaching 30% Tuesday through Thursday.

