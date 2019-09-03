Men accused of stealing sandbags from Florida construction site

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two men are accused looting during a state of emergency by stealing sandbags from a construction site before Hurricane Dorian hits, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a sergeant driving on Tomoka Farms Road shortly before 5 p.m. Monday noticed two men by a red Chevrolet pickup truck. One of the men was serving as a lookout while the other was loading sandbags from the Interstate 4 overpass construction site into the vehicle, authorities said.

Thaylon A. Lewis, 43, and Joseph Colombo Jr., 45, were arrested on a charge of theft during a declared state of emergency. Colombo faces an additional injunction violation for possessing a firearm, according to a news release.

During the past few days, sandbags have been distributed for free in Volusia County and several other locations across Central Florida to help residents prepare for the storm. For information about sandbag distribution centers, click here.

