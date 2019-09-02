These counties are under curfew in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Curfews have been activated in parts of Central Florida as the state's east coast braces for potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

Below you'll find a list of counties and their curfew hours.

Osceola County

County-wide curfew

11 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Begins Tuesday and remains in effect until further notice.

Osceola county leaders have warned that anyone who is found disobeying the curfew could face a fine.

Volusia County

Emergency curfew

6 p.m. Tuesday - 6 a.m. Wednesday

The curfew applies to cities and unincorporated areas east of the Halifax River.

Disobeying a curfew is a second-degree misdemeanor. Medical and media personnel are exempted from curfews but they must show proper ID if stopped by a law enforcement officer.

Authorities with other Central Florida counties report they are monitoring the storm before determining to put a curfew in place.

