UCF parents: Here's how to get updates as Dorian approaches

The University of Central Florida after Hurricane Charley hit in 2004. Image courtesy of UCF.

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's only been a few days since parents dropped their children off at the University of Central Florida for the first day of classes and already a storm is threatening to hit campus.

As Hurricane Dorian approaches, the time to prepare is now. Current models show Dorian will likely hit Florida's east coast near Brevard County Monday morning as a major Category 3 hurricane.

It's still too early to tell what impact the system will have locally but it's never too soon to make sure you're informed.

University officials said that they will share details about campus ride-out locations when and if severe weather requires them to open.

UCF's Office of Emergency Management is monitoring the situation and will provide updates on the situation at this link and the www.ucf.edu homepage.

In the meantime, UCF students and parents are encouraged to sign up for campus alerts, which is how urgent updates and closure information will be shared.

Below is information on how students can sign up:

Go to www.my.ucf.edu and log in. Click on Student Self Service, located on the left side of the screen in the tool bar. Scroll down to the blue Personal Information heading on your Student Center screen. Click on UCF Alert. Fill out the information, including your email address, cellphone number and cellphone provider. Click Apply to save the changes, then click OK.

There is also an option to add a parent, spouse or another contact so that person can receive the alerts as well.

Updates will also be posted on some university social media accounts. Be sure to follow:

UCF Police on Twitter and Facebook

UCF WeatherStem on Twitter

UCF on Twitter and Facebook

UCF downtown on Twitter and Facebook

You can also tune into News 6 on air, at ClickOrlando.com and on Facebook and Twitter for everything you need to know about Dorian.

