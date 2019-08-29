You can still order Hurricane Dorian supplies on Amazon -- for now

ORLANDO, Fla. - Flashlights, batteries, rain boots, bottled water -- you're going to need it all if Hurricane Dorian hits Florida's east coast as a Category 4 storm as predicted.

Across Central Florida, shoppers have reported empty shelves devoid of these essential supplies, even as retailers continually bring in shipments.

For those who don't want to brave the crowds and lines, Amazon is still able to deliver to the area but it's unclear for how much longer.

"While we are closely monitoring Hurricane Dorian, there are currently no restrictions or cut-offs on the Amazon site. Delivery dates are listed in search results, product detail pages, and at checkout so customers can check whether the items they may need will arrive before the storm," an Amazon representative said.

The area will likely start seeing effects from the storm as early as Sunday so those who still need to prepare should plan to get their items no later than Saturday night.

A search of Amazon Thursday evening shows bottled water available on Prime but it wouldn't arrive until Tuesday or Wednesday and by that point, the storm likely will have already passed.

Batteries, first aid kits, flashlights and non-perishable snacks such as Spaghettios, Pop-Tarts and granola bars were in stock and listed as available by Saturday or Sunday.

It's unclear when Amazon will stop making deliveries to cities in the storm's path.

"Our priority is the health and safety of all associates and drivers. Each situation is handled on a case-by-case basis," a company official said.

For tips on how to prepare yourself, your home, your family and your pets for a storm, go to ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane.

