It's going to get how cold?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here comes the cooldown.

After reaching a high of just 60 degrees Tuesday, Central Florida will see overnight lows dip into the 30s.

"We will see rain Tuesday along a front before it dies out this evening," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

There will be a 40 percent coverage of rain.

"There is a small craft advisory in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday," Bridges said. "Expect waves up to 7 feet Tuesday night, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet Wednesday afternoon. Winds will kick up from the north to the northwest at more than 20 mph."

Here is #FutureRadar by Noon today. Bring your umbrella! pic.twitter.com/jOh3HbeAMS — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) March 5, 2019

Wednesday's high will reach 64, with no chance of rain.

The overnight low early Thursday will be in the low 40s.

A warmup then takes place through the weekend, with highs ranging from 72 Thursday to 85 Sunday.

Rain chances return over the weekend at 20 to 30 percent.

The average high for this time of year is 75.

